Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIOX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

