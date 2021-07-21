Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Jul 21st, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SIOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,326,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

