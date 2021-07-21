Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.98. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

