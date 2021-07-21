Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.98. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

