Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Sells $97,500.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after buying an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.