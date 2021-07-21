Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

