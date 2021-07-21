Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.