SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. SLM updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.15 to $3.25 EPS.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,528. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

