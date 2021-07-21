SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

