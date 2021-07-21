Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMFKY. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

