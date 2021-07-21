Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.86.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.