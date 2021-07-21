SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

NYSE:SWI opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,338 shares of company stock worth $23,297,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

