SONM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142,489.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047537 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00813490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About SONM

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

