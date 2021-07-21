Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

