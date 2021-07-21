Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Capitalization Tops $20,689.80

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $20,689.80 and approximately $330.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00789687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

