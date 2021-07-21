Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman Acquires 1,000 Shares

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SPE opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 302.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 197,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

