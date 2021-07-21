Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman Acquires 1,000 Shares

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:SPE opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
