Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

SPXSF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $$180.55 on Wednesday. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $122.70 and a 1 year high of $180.55. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

