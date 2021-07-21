Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of SR stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $37,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Spire by 482.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

