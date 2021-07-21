Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Down 6.3%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 9,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,358,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.