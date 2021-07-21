Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $19.61 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
