Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $19.61 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last quarter.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.