Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 32,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.28. 312,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.