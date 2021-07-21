Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 545,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -166.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Paul Barretto sold 40,391 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $6,283,627.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,682 shares of company stock valued at $24,470,065. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

