Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 205.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $229.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,868,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $19,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.