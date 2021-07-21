SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

