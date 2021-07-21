STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

