Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $247,009.88 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 262,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.