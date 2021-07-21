Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

