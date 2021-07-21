Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,620,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 982,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Starbucks worth $1,379,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.27. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.