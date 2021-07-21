Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $123,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

