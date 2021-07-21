Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

