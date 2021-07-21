State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 22,313 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of FedEx worth $119,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $298.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.61. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $163.44 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.