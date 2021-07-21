State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,434 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $83,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock worth $4,034,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

