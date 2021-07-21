State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 64,465 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,465 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of Moody’s worth $98,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $377.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $379.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total value of $3,420,827.60. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

