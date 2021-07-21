State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,516 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $78,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,099 shares of company stock valued at $44,631,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.