State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 351,934 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,934 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $110,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

