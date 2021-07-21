Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

