Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,587 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,335,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66.

