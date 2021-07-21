Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 558,778 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

