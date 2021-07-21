Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Stem has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Stem by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

