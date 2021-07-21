Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 818 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PAYX stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.