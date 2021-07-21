Stephens Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $125.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by Stephens from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of PZZA opened at $111.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

