StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $43.28. 762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 449,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

