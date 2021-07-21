Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.26. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,006 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $685.52 million, a PE ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. Company insiders own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,540 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

