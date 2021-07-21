stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $1,945.43 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $51.84 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,945.43 or 0.06088476 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00141668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.62 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 656,682 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

