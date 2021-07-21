Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Steven Madden worth $29,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

