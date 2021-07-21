SThree (LON:STEM) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STEM. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 457.74 ($5.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 479.50 ($6.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 445.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £610.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

