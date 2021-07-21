Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

