Stifel Financial Corp Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Willdan Group worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $490.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

