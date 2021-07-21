Stifel Financial Corp Has $858,000 Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 253.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 34.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 58,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $566,500.00. Insiders sold 53,223 shares of company stock worth $2,712,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $118.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

