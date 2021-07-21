Stifel Financial Corp Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cimpress by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Cimpress by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cimpress by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cimpress by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.