Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

